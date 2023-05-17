This is Where the Murdaugh Murder Weapons Are ‘Buried’: Internet Sleuth Claims to Have Solved Evidence Riddle in Double Family Slaying

Internet sleuths claimed they discovered the burial location of the missing murder weapons used by Alex Murdaugh to kill his own family members, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in March, the once-prominent attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, at their family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, on June 7, 2021. He was subsequently sentenced to life behind bars.

Over the course of the dramatic and emotional trial, which revealed gruesome details of the fatal shootings, the Murdaugh family name became synonymous with scandal — and internet sleuths became obsessed with solving gaps left in case.