This is Where the Murdaugh Murder Weapons Are ‘Buried’: Internet Sleuth Claims to Have Solved Evidence Riddle in Double Family Slaying
Internet sleuths claimed they discovered the burial location of the missing murder weapons used by Alex Murdaugh to kill his own family members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in March, the once-prominent attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, at their family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, on June 7, 2021. He was subsequently sentenced to life behind bars.
Over the course of the dramatic and emotional trial, which revealed gruesome details of the fatal shootings, the Murdaugh family name became synonymous with scandal — and internet sleuths became obsessed with solving gaps left in case.
One lingering mystery associated with the Murdaugh murders was a missing firearm.
The prominent South Carolina family were avid hunters, which meant there was numerous variations of firearms and ammunition kept at Moselle.
Despite an abundance of weapons, investigators failed to locate one of the guns that was believed to be used to kill Alex's wife and child, based on ammunition casings found at the crime scene.
With the Murdaugh family's legal woes far from over – and the family's only surviving member, Buster, who was allegedly implicated in the 2015 death of a high school classmate — true crime aficionados remained dedicated to Alex's case.
In a YouTube video by Eric Alan, the creator claimed to have located the burial plot of the missing firearm — and its location suggested another Murdaugh family member allegedly helped conceal evidence.
It was widely speculated by internet sleuths that three months after the Murdaugh murders, Buster and his paternal uncle John Marvin Murdaugh removed evidence from the home under the guise of a hunting trip.
The theory was based on drone footage, taken by Alan in September 2021, that captured the pair leaving the house and loading what appeared to be eight rifles in their vehicle before leaving.
Almost a year later, Alan used drone footage to survey a suspicious area near John Marvin's home.
Since Alan's initial drone footage of Buster and John Marvin, the YouTuber pivoted his belief that Alex himself disposed of the gun, but relied on his brother's massive property to do so.
According to Alan, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Dive Team conducted searches of bridges over the Coosawhatchie River in August 2022.
While the river itself did not run through John Marvin's property, its run-off streams did. This created a swath of marshland around Alex's brother property, which would have been extremely difficult to thoroughly search.
Alan alleged that it was possible Alex made an unexpected visit to his parent's home as an excuse to discard the missing firearm.
The caregiver of Alex's elderly parents testified that he showed up to the home unexpectedly the night of the murders and again in the initial days after.
The YouTuber claimed it was possible that Alex used his father's truck, which was older and lacked GPS capabilities, to ditch the firearm in the swamp near his brother's property, before returning to his parents to swap the vehicles.