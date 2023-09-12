'I Got A New Strap-on Harness Today': Watch Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Read Explicit Passages at Book Ban Hearing

"Now, Mr. Secretary, what are you asking us to do? Are you suggesting that only librarians should decide whether the two books I just referenced should be available to kids? Is that what you're saying?" Kennedy asked, to which the witness immediately answered, "No."

"Okay, tell me what you're saying," Kennedy followed up with another question for the witness, who attempted to answer before the senator cut him off and yelled, "Don't give me a speech!"

"With all due respect Senator, the words you spoke are disturbing, especially coming out of your mouth is very disturbing," the witness told Kennedy. "But what I'll also tell you, is that we're not advocating for kids to read porn."