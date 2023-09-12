Your tip
'I Got A New Strap-on Harness Today': Watch Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Read Explicit Passages at Book Ban Hearing

Sen. John Kennedy shocked the room with two graphic passages he read aloud.

Sep. 12 2023, Updated 2:59 p.m. ET

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy made his colleagues, witnesses, and staffers squirm in their seats as he read explicit passages from two novels at a Senate hearing earlier today, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kennedy cherry-picked passages from two literary works before interrupting and condemning witnesses when they attempted to answer his questions.

Sen. Kennedy sparred with witnesses after reading the 'disturbing' words from the books.

The Senate hearing covering free speech and book bans wasn't short of shocking moments thanks to Kennedy's eagerness to present passages out of context. Despite neither novel being published as a children's book, Kennedy made it appear the books were being read to young children.

Kennedy began with a graphic passage from George M. Johnson's All Boys Aren't Blue, a collection of essays published as young adult non-fiction, about the author's upbringing as a queer Black man in New Jersey and Virginia.

Sen. John Kennedy read passages from 'All Blues Aren't Blue' and 'Gender Queer' at the free speech hearing.

"I put some lube on and got him on his knees, and I began to slide into him from behind," Kennedy began reading. "I pulled out of him and kissed him while he masturbated. He asked me to turn over while he slipped a condom on himself. This was my a-- and I was struggling to imagine someone inside me."

While the room sat in awkward silence, Kennedy quickly followed one shocking excerpt with another as he read a passage from the next book, Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, an autobiographical comic.

Sen. Kennedy read to the room, 'I got a new strap-on harness today.'

"I got a new strap-on harness today," Kennedy read with delight to the room. "I can't wait to put it on you. It will fit my favorite d---- perfectly."

Kennedy added, "I can't wait to have your c--- in my mouth."

The room continued to sit in silence before Kennedy blasted the witnesses for their reasoning for testifying at the hearing.

The witness argued they were not 'advocating for kids to read porn.'

"Now, Mr. Secretary, what are you asking us to do? Are you suggesting that only librarians should decide whether the two books I just referenced should be available to kids? Is that what you're saying?" Kennedy asked, to which the witness immediately answered, "No."

"Okay, tell me what you're saying," Kennedy followed up with another question for the witness, who attempted to answer before the senator cut him off and yelled, "Don't give me a speech!"

"With all due respect Senator, the words you spoke are disturbing, especially coming out of your mouth is very disturbing," the witness told Kennedy. "But what I'll also tell you, is that we're not advocating for kids to read porn."

The witness struggled to get a full sentence out as he argued parental rights were a determining factor in literature brought home from public libraries.

Another witness attempted to point out that one passage he read was describing sexual abuse and exposed readers to understanding abuse, to which Kennedy cut him off before later yelling, "What planet did you just parachute in from? Or what country, more appropriately? This is not China!"

Despite the witnesses' attempt to correct Kennedy, as they pointed out that neither book was published as children's literature nor were they being pushed in school libraries, Kennedy's outrage intensified.

It was unclear if the senator from Louisiana intended to hear the witnesses' answers to his questions, as he repeatedly cut them off and argued that they were playing politics.

