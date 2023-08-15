Sheriff Says U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson Cursed At Texas Officers, Threatened Job In Expletive-riddled Rodeo Showdown
U.S. House Rep. Ronny Jackson reportedly cursed at officers and threatened to beat up a state trooper when he was briefly detained at a Texas rodeo last month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the Republican congressman was detained at an Amarillo rodeo in July while trying to provide medical attention to a teenager suffering a seizure, new details from the incident have emerged.
According to the Texas Tribune, House Rep. Jackson “shouted profanities” at the Amarillo deputies who tried to clear the area for emergency medical workers who sought to help the teenager.
The deputies reportedly asked Jackson to step away from the teenager four times and, when the former White House doctor did not comply, he was placed in handcuffs.
“I’m going to beat that mother f-----‘s ass!” Jackson reportedly shouted at Department of Public Safety Trooper Young during the incident.
Even more shocking are reports that Jackson demanded a phone call with Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry. Jackson reportedly threatened the sheriff’s job during the phone call.
“Congressman Ronny Jackson wants a phone call tonight referencing something that happened at the rodeo,” dispatch messaged Sheriff Terry after the rodeo.
During the phone call, Jackson reportedly told Sheriff Terry that he was “f------ pissed” about being briefly detained and that he would “bury” the sheriff in the next election if an investigation was not immediately launched.
“Game on,” the Republican politician reportedly said before the call ended.
Chief Deputy JC Blackburn also claimed that Jackson was spotted drinking alcohol backstage at the rodeo shortly before the teenager suffered the seizure – although a Jackson aide has since disputed that claim.
“Congressman Jackson was not drinking and was prevented from giving medical care in a potentially life-threatening situation due to overly aggressive and incompetent actions by the local authorities present at the time of the incident,” Kate Lair, a spokesperson for Jackson, said on Friday.
“Again, he was asked to help the teenager when no other uniformed medics were present,” she continued. “Congressman Jackson, as a trained ER physician, will not apologize for sparing no effort to help in a medical emergency, especially when the circumstances were chaotic and the local authorities refused to help the situation.”
According to the Texas Tribune, the GOP congressman also wanted to place a gumball in the seizure victim’s mouth in an effort to raise the teenager’s blood sugar.
Jackson was ultimately prevented from placing a gumball in the victim’s mouth not only because the gumball would create an immediate choking hazard but also because the gum would do little to elevate the patient’s blood sugar.
Newly released body cam footage from the day of the incident on July 29 has since corroborated parts of the Texas Tribune’s report.
“You are a f------ full-on d---!” Jackson shouted while being placed in handcuffs. “You better recalculate, mother-----!”
“I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow and I’m gonna talk to him about this s--- because this is f------ ridiculous,” Jackson added. “F------ ridiculous.”
“I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances,” Jackson tweeted on Monday night after the body cam footage surfaced. “If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation.”