Ex-City Councilman Accuses NC House Speaker of Spying on Him Over 'Group Sex' Lawsuit Scandal
Former Apex City councilman Scott Lassiter accused North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore of planting a hidden camera at his home in retaliation for his sex scandal lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lassiter filed the lawsuit against Moore under North Carolina's "alienation of affection" law, which allowed cases to be brought against outside parties accused of interfering in a relationship. Lassiter claimed Moore "coerced" his ex-wife Jamie into engaging in "group sex" for "political favors."
Jamie allegedly confessed to her ex-husband about having a three-year-long affair with Moore while she worked for the state government as the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.
According to Daily Mail, the North Carolina Republican hired an individual to plan a hidden camera in the bushes of Lassiter's Raleigh home.
Security cameras caught the unknown man creeping onto the former city councilman's home in the early morning hours of June 1, which was ironically the estranged couple's 10th wedding anniversary.
Lassiter discovered the tiny recording device, which resembled a GoPro camera, in his flowerbeds while he was going yard work. Unbeknownst to those who planted the device, the ex-councilman enacted a genius plan to catch the unidentified camera planter when he returned.
Lassiter switched the device with a personal camera — and captured significant evidence.
Six nights after the camera was initially planted, the man returned to the home to retrieve the device.
The man was caught on Lassiter's camera, an image later used to support Lassiter's lawsuit against Moore, who he accused of being the brains behind the operation.
While the man's identity remained a mystery, Lassiter's attorney said they wanted him to face justice.
"John Doe is currently an unidentified defendant. We would like to identify him as soon as possible so that he can be named and served in Mr. Lassiter's pending civil action," Lassiter's attorney Alicia Jurney told the outlet.
"The actions of the unidentified defendant have caused Mr. Lassiter a considerable amount of stress," Jurney continued. "It's upsetting to realize that, while he was sleeping in what he believed to be the privacy of his home, an unknown person was setting up a hidden camera only a few yards away intending to capture him in this intimate setting."