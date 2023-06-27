Former Apex City councilman Scott Lassiter accused North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore of planting a hidden camera at his home in retaliation for his sex scandal lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lassiter filed the lawsuit against Moore under North Carolina's "alienation of affection" law, which allowed cases to be brought against outside parties accused of interfering in a relationship. Lassiter claimed Moore "coerced" his ex-wife Jamie into engaging in "group sex" for "political favors."

Jamie allegedly confessed to her ex-husband about having a three-year-long affair with Moore while she worked for the state government as the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.