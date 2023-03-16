Marianne Williamson Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior, Allegedly Threw Phone At Staff

Democrat presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson was accused of abusive behavior by over a dozen former staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Williamson, 70, announced threw her hat in the 2024 election ring two weeks ago when she announced her candidacy, making her the lone Democrat, so far, in the race to unseat President Joe Biden.

While the author has only been in the 2024 election sphere as a potential candidate for less than a month, controversies from her past have already come back to haunt her.