Marianne Williamson Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior, Allegedly Threw Phone At Staff
Democrat presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson was accused of abusive behavior by over a dozen former staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Williamson, 70, announced threw her hat in the 2024 election ring two weeks ago when she announced her candidacy, making her the lone Democrat, so far, in the race to unseat President Joe Biden.
While the author has only been in the 2024 election sphere as a potential candidate for less than a month, controversies from her past have already come back to haunt her.
Prior to Williamson's candidacy announcement two weeks ago, the Democrat ran an unsuccessful bid for the White House in 2020 — and her alleged actions during that election were brought to light on Tuesday.
Lauren Egan of Politico reported a plethora of scathing allegations from more than a dozen of Williamson's 2020 campaign staff, who accused the self-proclaimed spiritual leader of being emotionally and verbally abusive.
Other allegations were less poetic and appeared to allege that there was an unspeakable rule not to challenge Williamson.
"The message was: ‘don't f--- with me because I will make your life a living hell.’ So no one f----- with her...," another staffer claimed.
One anonymous staffer likened Williamson's behavior in her previous campaign to a rabid animal.
"It would be foaming, spitting, uncontrollable rage… It was traumatic," the staffer claimed. "And the experience, in the end, was terrifying."
Staffers claimed that the presidential candidate would throw her phone at staff in fits of rage and that on several occasions, Williamson was allegedly so loud that hotel staff had to be called to check on their rooms after receiving noise complaints.
While stories of absurd behavior and outbursts are not unheard of within in the political world, especially during high-stakes elections, the ex-staffers claimed that Williamson's alleged actions crossed lines.
Additionally, the former campaign employees added that even though women in politics are often unfairly scrutinized for aggressive tendencies — while their male peers could be praised or seen as powerful — this was not the case for their complaints.
"Williamson’s behavior was beyond the boundaries of acceptable regardless of her gender," the essay noted on behalf of the former staffers.
While many of the ex-staff member's claims were off the record, incidents of alleged abuse were cited in official documentation from the 2020 campaign.
In August 2019, Williamson's then-Iowa state director Robert Becker emailed his resignation.
In Becker's email, the former Iowa state campaign director claimed that Williamson's treatment of staff was "belittling, abusive, dehumanizing and unacceptable."
"I cannot in good faith subject any future campaign hires to this kind of vitriol," Becker wrote in the email. "For 30 years I have had zero-tolerance for bullying in the workplace, and that has to include the principle."
Williamson responded to the 2019 email with a vague apology — and she noted that she went "out on a limb" for Becker.