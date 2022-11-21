California High School Football Coach Receives 9 Years In Prison After Hiding Camera In Girls' Locker Room

A California high school coach received a 9-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of placing a camera in the girls' locker room, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nDavid Arthur Riden was an assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Southern California. The former assistant coach was arrested in 2021 after another teacher at the high school discovered the camera — which was disguised as a cell phone charger — in the locker room. \n\nRiden pled guilty to a list of heinous offenses associated with his crimes in October 2022. At least 21 students were photographed through Riden's use of the hidden camera.Riden was found in possession of over 600 graphic images, which he pled guilty to charges of child sexual assault material — as well as using a minor to produce child sexual assault material and secretly photographing a minor. \n\nIn addition to the former assistant football coach's sentence of 9 years and four months in prison, Riden was ordered to register as a sexual offender upon his release. \n\nThe San Bernardino County District Attorney's office released a statement on the sentencing."Our Office is satisfied with the outcome of this plea, particularly on the felony charges," the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office said in a statement. "It ensures Riden is held accountable for his crimes and the victims will not have to endure a potentially lengthy trial and any further emotional trauma."\n\nRiden was found guilty of photographing at least 21 students through his use of hidden cameras in the high school locker room. One of his victims, Jordyn Stotts, spoke alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, after the sentencing on Friday, November 18."Riden, the game you played was sick," Stotts said "I talked to you almost every single day thinking how nice and sweet of a person you were, and thinking of you as a coach who loves his job," Stotts said at a press conference."\n\n"But this whole time, you've been going behind all of our backs, which is sick," Stotts added. Allred also spoke on the disgraced former coach. \n\n"Although Mr. Riden will be sent to prison, some parents felt that he should be sentenced to substantially more time in custody," Allred said. "Many parents and their daughters have been on an emotional rollercoaster."