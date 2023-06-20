North Carolina Republican House Speaker Entices Married Employee Into 'Group Sex' For 'Political Favors', Lawsuit Claims

North Carolina Republican Tim Moore was accused of using "his position" as House Speaker to coerce a married employee into an affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Scott Lassiter, the former Apex city councilman, detailed the accusations against Moore in his lawsuit.

Lassiter claimed his ex-wife Jamie, executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, admitted to a three-year-long affair with Moore.

The former city councilman alleged that Jamie engaged in "group sex with other individuals seeking Tim Moore's political favor" and "implored" him to allow the affair to continue so that she could keep her job.