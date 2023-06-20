North Carolina Republican House Speaker Entices Married Employee Into 'Group Sex' For 'Political Favors', Lawsuit Claims
North Carolina Republican Tim Moore was accused of using "his position" as House Speaker to coerce a married employee into an affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scott Lassiter, the former Apex city councilman, detailed the accusations against Moore in his lawsuit.
Lassiter claimed his ex-wife Jamie, executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, admitted to a three-year-long affair with Moore.
The former city councilman alleged that Jamie engaged in "group sex with other individuals seeking Tim Moore's political favor" and "implored" him to allow the affair to continue so that she could keep her job.
Lassiter sought $200,000 in damages for the destruction of his marriage that he claimed was caused by the affair.
"Moore used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in North Carolina to entice Plaintiff's wife, a mid-level employee of the state government, to participate in an illicit relationship with him," Lassiter's lawsuit read.
The lawsuit was filed as an "alienation of affection" case, which allowed spurned North Carolina spouses to sue an outside party for interference in a relationship.
Lassiter further claimed that Moore's "enticing" went as far as convincing Jamie to "engage in degrading acts to satisfy his desires."
Jamie's ex-husband admitted that he followed her and Moore to a Raleigh restaurant on December 21, after she told Lassiter she was with a female friend.
Upon confronting the couple, Lassiter claimed Jamie confessed to the affair but pleaded for him to let it continue.
- Sen. Tim Scott Rips Whoopi Goldberg for Accusing Him of Having 'Clarance Thomas Syndrome'
- 'This Shouldn't Be a Difficult Question': Jen Psaki Slams GOP Reactions to Donald Trump's Sexual Assault Verdict
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Spars with 'Nasty' Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall, Refuses to Acknowledge 2020 Election Results
Despite Lassiter's shocking claims, Moore and Jamie denied the allegations.
"We are confident that the Speaker will be vindicated," Moore's attorney said reported by the Daily Mail.
Jamie spoke to local news about her ex-husband's "outrageous" lawsuit, which she appeared to suggest was brought by "mental health and substance abuse issues."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Scott Lassiter has serious mental health and substance abuse issues, which I can only assume led him to file this outrageous and defamatory suit," Jamie's statement read. "The claims are not only false but impossible as we've been separated with a signed separation document for years."
Jamie's statement stressed that she was "a strong professional woman" and that the only person who attempted to sabotage her career or marriage was her ex-husband.
"Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him, it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he's lashing out."