Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Spills All, Claims She Ended 10-Month Donald Trump Affair After They Fell in Love

McDougal said him being a married man was something "out of sight, out of mind," noting she was young, having fun, and not thinking about it too deeply.

And he took her by surprise when they allegedly hooked up. "I was dressed and ready to go, and I saw this stack of cash in his hand," she recalled.

"I said, 'I'm not that kind of girl.' He knew he'd made a mistake when he saw how upset I was. He told me I was really special."

