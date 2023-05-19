Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Spills All, Claims She Ended 10-Month Donald Trump Affair After They Fell in Love
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal said her 10-month affair with former president Donald Trump was not just a casual fling, claiming they developed strong feelings for each other and fell hard.
The December 1997 Playmate of the Month said their tryst allegedly went on while Trump was married to Melania, who had recently given birth to their son, Barron, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I was in love with him. He was in love with me," she told Daily Mail, claiming he would say it all of the time and flaunt her in front of his friends. "He'd say, 'You're my baby.'"
McDougal said her public perception is skewed after Trump denied they ever had a relationship, claiming their short-lived romance had been special and consensual. "I'm portrayed as the disgruntled woman, but I am not that woman. I ended it," she alleged.
In 2006, McDougal said she crossed paths with the former commander-in-chief at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, where he was recording The Apprentice.
Their first outing together was in Lake Tahoe, where Stormy Daniels claims she had sex with Trump.
She previously claimed that Trump "immediately took a liking to me, kept talking to me — telling me how beautiful I was, etc." and they allegedly went on to see each other "a minimum five times a month" after they hit it off.
McDougal said him being a married man was something "out of sight, out of mind," noting she was young, having fun, and not thinking about it too deeply.
And he took her by surprise when they allegedly hooked up. "I was dressed and ready to go, and I saw this stack of cash in his hand," she recalled.
"I said, 'I'm not that kind of girl.' He knew he'd made a mistake when he saw how upset I was. He told me I was really special."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Amanpour’s Revolt: Legendary CNN Anchor Slams Her Own Boss Over Trump Town Hall, Defends Kaitlin Collins: ‘I Would Have Dropped the Mic at 'Nasty Person'
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Frontrunner' Being Considered by Ron DeSantis For VP Pick
- Donald Trump's Classified Docs Attorney Quits Team Days After Ex-Prez Slammed Probe During CNN Town Hall
McDougal claimed she called it a wrap with Trump in April 2007 and then moved on with actor Bruce Willis, as seen in photos captured of the pair in Italy around that time.
"I wasn't cheating on Trump but Bruce and I were talking on the phone a lot already so that made it easier to end it. Why would I stay with a married man when Bruce was a nice guy, and single?" she explained.
McDougal said there is another side to Trump. "He can be crass and vulgar but when he has his kind moments, it's lovely to see because it shows there's still a human in there. He needs to have more compassion for people in general – a lot more," she added.
As for whether she would vote for Trump this time around after casting her ballot for him in 2016, McDougal hinted she'll be going a different route. "I'm hoping [Ron] De Santis gets in. I'd be willing to work for his campaign," she shared.
Trump has yet to respond to McDougal's latest claims.