Lauren Boebert Accused of 'Seducing' Married Man With 'Money and Gifts' Leading to Restraining Order Drama
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is accused of "seducing" a married man with "money and gifts," leading to animosity between the women in addition to restraining order drama.
"She made it all about her. She became enmeshed in our lives," Colorado housewife Jennifer Martinez said in an explosive new interview, shedding light on the private feud that transpired after Boebert and her estranged husband, Matt Archambault, met while working together.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Archambault first crossed paths with Boebert in 2013 when he took a job as the chef at her restaurant, Shooters Grill, in Rifle, Colorado.
She said they hit it off immediately, and Boebert was allegedly quick to shower him with gifts. "Not long after, she called me up and said, 'Do you mind if I buy him this $700 golf club for his birthday? I can say it's from you.'"
"And I was like, 'No, it's okay we've already gotten him a birthday gift,'" Martinez told Daily Mail, noting the fact she had to call should've been a hint that it was "not appropriate."
Martinez said the presents didn't stop there, claiming Boebert had bought him a cruise ticket and offered to fly him to Texas around Christmas one time.
As they grew closer, Martinez said she noticed Archambault was often away spending time with Boebert, whether they were on the clock or not.
"It was like he pitted her against me. She started inviting him up to her house to cook for her. It was just so inappropriate."
Martinez said a line was drawn in 2018 when both women threatened to file restraining orders against each other. Boebert actually obtained one against Martinez after the Colorado housewife had gone to Boebert's mother's house looking for her, sent harassing messages to both Boebert and her mother, Shawn, and defaced Boebert's license with offensive slurs on it reading, "Demonic W----/Fake" and "Witch Jezebel."
In hindsight, Martinez said she acted out of character due to insecurity and jealousy stemming from the situation, telling the outlet she is "working through her trauma."
- Donald Trump Meltdowns During Midnight Rant After Refuting Claim DOJ Told Him He’s a Target in Probe
- Secret Evidence: Trump Alleges Prosecutor Tried to Sway Witness Testimony in Last-Ditch Attempt to Avoid Likely Indictment Over Classified Documents
- Donald Trump Takes All-You-Can-Eat Dig at Chris Christie—But Who Actually Weighs More?
Archambault, for his part, shut down claims he was ever unfaithful, saying it was strictly platonic between himself and Boebert. "I used to choose work over family. I wouldn't do that now. Work, money's important, but it's not more important," he acknowledged.
In response to the latest claims, Boebert referred the outlet to the statement she made last month, which stated, "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, filed for divorce from her devastated husband Jayson in May, who told The Daily Beast in a text message that "the divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children."
RadarOnline.com has since exclusively learned that Boebert has demanded child and spousal support from her estranged husband.
"The Petitioner (Lauren) has historically been the primary care provider and submits that it is in the children's best interest that she continue(s) to be the primary residential custodian," she said in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.