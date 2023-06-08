Lauren Boebert Accused of 'Seducing' Married Man With 'Money and Gifts' Leading to Restraining Order Drama

RadarOnline.com has learned that Archambault first crossed paths with Boebert in 2013 when he took a job as the chef at her restaurant, Shooters Grill, in Rifle, Colorado.

She said they hit it off immediately, and Boebert was allegedly quick to shower him with gifts. "Not long after, she called me up and said, 'Do you mind if I buy him this $700 golf club for his birthday? I can say it's from you.'"

"And I was like, 'No, it's okay we've already gotten him a birthday gift,'" Martinez told Daily Mail, noting the fact she had to call should've been a hint that it was "not appropriate."