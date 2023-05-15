Bob Lee's Secret Life: Cash App Founder Visited Underground Sex and Drug Parties With Alleged Killer's Sister
Cash App founder Bob Lee was allegedly having an affair with his accused killer's sister and frequently visited prominent underground sex and drug parties in San Francisco, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lee was fatally stabbed on April 4 and it was originally believed by some to be the result of the city's growing street violence.
A bombshell report, however, claimed his link to an elite party scene known as "The Lifestyle" may have been a factor in Lee's tragic demise.
Lee is accused of having an affair with Khazar Momeni, wife of a well-known plastic surgeon and sister of Nima Momeni, the man booked on suspicion of murder for Lee's death. Nima plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorneys.
It is claimed that both Lee and Khazar were a part of the underground party scene and attended the events featuring "recreational drug use and casual sex," according to the Wall Street Journal's report.
Many were concerned the father-of-two feared he had fallen into a dangerous lifestyle and was spending time with the wrong crowd, insiders alleged.
Lee was said to be passionate about his career following his stint as a Google programmer, and to unwind from the pressures of his high-end job, he would allegedly take ketamine and cocaine and hit up raves around the world.
The businessman was separated from his wife and would often sleep with multiple women at these parties, including Khazar, sources told the publication.
At one of the parties on April 3, prosecutors said that Nima allegedly confronted Lee and asked if he and his sister were "doing drugs or anything inappropriate."
An argument erupted in the early hours of April 4 when Lee was stabbed multiple times, prosecutors claimed.
As we previously reported, police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:30 AM. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.
"Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," Khazar texted Lee after the confrontation, court documents showed. "Thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks."
Lee's estranged wife, Krista, painted a different picture, stating that he was not a "party boy." She added, "He was kind and generous — he saw the good in everybody."