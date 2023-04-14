Slain Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed In The Heart After Arguing About Suspect's Sister, Prosecutors Claim
Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed after allegedly arguing about the suspect's sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. While news of Lee's death was shocking, fellow tech exec Nima Momeni being named a suspect rocked Silicon Valley.
On April 4, Lee was found stabbed in a deserted intersection of the Rincon Hills area of San Francisco just before dawn.
Despite critics blaming the incident on the city's rising crime rate, Momeni was arrested on April 13 by police in connection to the murder.
Lee and Momeni were seen driving together in downtown San Francisco during the early morning hours of April 4, the same day Lee was later seen wounded and begging for help before his death.
According to court documents, prosecutors claim that Lee and Momeni were arguing over the suspect's sister, Khazar.
A witness claimed that the Cash App founder and the suspect were fighting about whether Khazar was involved in drugs.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The documents continued with the witness' statement, which alleged that Lee attempted to calm Momeni down — but his efforts fell short.
Momeni was accused of driving Lee to a secluded area, where he allegedly stabbed him three times with a kitchen knife. Lee suffered a direct stab wound to his heart.
Documents also revealed that Khazar appeared to be aware of the tension between her brother and Lee.
- California Man Left With Bone 'Protruding Through Skin' After Girlfriend Attacked Him With Claw Hammer: Cops
- Cops Arrest Tech Exec As Suspect In Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Murder
- Chilling Video Of 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow Saying She's A 'Ticking Time Bomb' Resurfaces As She Stands Trial For Murdering Her Children
A text message from Khazar to the tech executive was noted in court documents.
"Nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," Khazar's text to Lee read. "Thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks."
On Thursday, the same day as Momeni's arrest, authorities searched Khazar's luxury apartment, which was located a short distance from Lee's hotel.
Momeni's alleged connection to Lee's murder wasn't the only time the start-up founder has had a brush with the law.
In 2004 Momeni was arrested for a DUI. In 2011, he was arrested for the illegal possession of a switchblade.