Slain Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed In The Heart After Arguing About Suspect's Sister, Prosecutors Claim

Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed after allegedly arguing about the suspect's sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. While news of Lee's death was shocking, fellow tech exec Nima Momeni being named a suspect rocked Silicon Valley.

On April 4, Lee was found stabbed in a deserted intersection of the Rincon Hills area of San Francisco just before dawn.

Despite critics blaming the incident on the city's rising crime rate, Momeni was arrested on April 13 by police in connection to the murder.