Cops Arrest Tech Exec As Suspect In Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Murder

Law enforcement took Nima Momeni into custody on Thursday after being dispatched to Emeryville, CA, with an arrest warrant, reported Mission Local. Momeni owns a tech company called Expand IT and reportedly knew Lee.

Police sources told the outlet that Lee, 43, and Momeni were driving together in downtown San Francisco in the early hours of April 4 — the same morning the Cash App founder was wounded and wandering injured down the streets begging for help.