Cops Arrest Tech Exec As Suspect In Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Murder
An arrest has been made in the brutal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee's murder — and the suspect is a fellow tech executive, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement took Nima Momeni into custody on Thursday after being dispatched to Emeryville, CA, with an arrest warrant, reported Mission Local. Momeni owns a tech company called Expand IT and reportedly knew Lee.
Police sources told the outlet that Lee, 43, and Momeni were driving together in downtown San Francisco in the early hours of April 4 — the same morning the Cash App founder was wounded and wandering injured down the streets begging for help.
The vehicle was reportedly registered to the suspect. Investigators reportedly believe a confrontation ensued between the two men inside the car and continued as Lee exited. They suspect that Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee several times with a knife that was later recovered near the spot on 300 block of Main Street, where officers were dispatched to help an injured Lee.
Police are still investigating a motive.
Lee, who was a chief product officer at MobileCoin before his death, was stabbed around 2:30 AM on April 4 in the ritzy neighborhood of Rincon Hill.
Heartbreaking footage showed the married exec, and father of two, desperately roaming the streets and trying to get help.
At one point, Lee approached a vehicle and lifted his shirt to show he was severally injured and needed assistance. Unfortunately, the driver drove off, leaving a wounded Lee without help.
Later in the footage, the dying tech mogul was seen collapsing to the ground.
Lee found enough strength to call 911, telling the operator he had been stabbed and needed medical assistance. When cops arrived at the scene, Lee was found unconscious.
The Cash App founder later died from his injuries at the hospital.
The connection between Lee and the suspect appears to show Bob's murder was not a random act, as many expected. Following his death, fellow tech moguls like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey spoke out, with the Tesla CEO blasting the spree of “violent crime” in SF.