CNN Correspondent Kyung Lah, Film Crew Robbed While Covering Street Crime In San Francisco

A news crew from CNN were filming a segment at City Hall in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday morning when they noticed the back window of their rental car smashed in. News correspondent Kyung Lah immediately called her producer over to let him know they'd been robbed in broad daylight.

Lah posted a photo of the busted back window on Twitter with the caption: "Got robbed. Again." "[CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for CNN," the correspondent tweeted. "We had security to watch our rental car and crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously, this is ridiculous."

The thieves ended up getting away and the security detail were only able to get an image of their license plate as the getaway car drove off. "To the jerks who stole our stuff," Lah wrote alongside a picture of the smashed window. "I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught."

Lah has a history of getting robbed while visiting the west coast metropolis. During a recent visit, the correspondent had her passport and ID stolen. Luckily, when she had to fly home, the Southwest airport understood her situation. The airline told her that it's an issue they run into frequently in the city. "San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here," the reporter tweeted. "But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough."

San Francisco's Civic Engagement & Immigrant Affairs Department were able to locate some of the stolen goods from the news crew's van after they were found dumped near another attempted break in. Unfortunately, Kravarik's computer with all their work is still missing, but most of his and Lah's personal items are back with their rightful owners.

Several comments on Lah's tweet thread questioned why security wasn't by the car at the time of the break-in. "How did they not prevent this? That was their only job. Hope you get your money back from hiring them," one of the top comments read. Others went after the liberal city for their lax laws on crime with a number of comments repeating, "Voters deserve the government they elected."

