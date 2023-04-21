Your tip
‘Serial Killer On The Loose’: Eighth Body Found In Texas Lake As Fears Grow Evil Sicko Is Targeting Young Men

Apr. 21 2023

There are newfound fears that a serial killer is on the loose after police pulled an eighth body from a Texas lake last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fears come after Austin police announced they discovered the body of John Christopher Hays-Clark, 30, in Austin’s Lady Bird Lake on Saturday at approximately 1:25 PM.

The discovery of Hays-Clark’s deceased body marks the eighth body to be found in Lady Bird Lake in the past ten months, although the Austin Police Department said the evidence so far does not suggest the eight deaths are related.

“Our homicide unit did respond to the scene and are investigating this incident,” Officer Michael Bullock said this week regarding the discovery of Hays-Clark’s body.

“As of right now,” Officer Bullock continued, “it is a very unfortunate incident but up to this point, we have not discovered anything suspicious tied directly to this incident.”

“Our initial information doesn’t show anything suspicious, but we don’t make that final determination until the Medical Examiner has been able to make their review as well.”

Meanwhile, the Austin community has demanded more answers regarding the eight bodies found in Austin’s Lady Bird Lake over the past ten months.

Although four of the victims remain unidentified, the other four victims were determined to be close in age. It was also found that the four identified victims appeared to frequent Austin’s Rainey Street Entertainment District shortly before their deaths.

Jason John, also 30, was found deceased in Lady Bird Lake on February 13, 2023. Cliff Axtell, 40, was found dead in the lake on March 5, 2023, and Jonathan Honey, 33, was discovered by Austin police on April 1, 2023.

“One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake,” the APD shared. Austin police also revealed that the eight victims’ autopsies “have not revealed any trauma to the bodies or indication of foul play.”

Officer Bullock also confirmed this week that the APD will continue to investigate the matter, although he pushed back against speculation the eight deaths are related and possibly the result of a serial killer on the loose.

“Every time I hear about a body, I feel like it’s more painful,” one of the victims’ mothers, Elsie John, said this week. “You know, when I think about another, it is heartbreaking.”

