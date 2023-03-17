'John Wick' Actor Lance Reddick Dead At 60, Looked Happy With His Dogs Days Before Sudden Passing
Lance Reddick, the actor widely known for his roles in The Wire and John Wick franchise, has died at the age of 60.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Reddick was found on the morning of March 17 at his Studio City home, according to reports.
Law enforcement sources said there doesn't appear to be any signs of foul play, but an autopsy will later confirm his cause of death.
It's speculated he died of "natural" causes.
Reddick was passionate about his craft and spent his final weeks doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the JW franchise.
He last shared a video to social media this week, seemingly in the comfort of his home with his dogs instead of attending the star-studded premiere in New York City. Reddick did not reveal why he missed the event.
Lead star Keanu Reeves was seen posing for red carpet photos at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 15, joined by Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, Marko Zaror, and Shamier Anderson in addition to director Chad Stahelski.
Reddick was booked for an appearance to discuss the highly anticipated film on Kelly Clarkson's show next week.
Reddick had become a fan-favorite during his time on the hit HBO series The Wire, portraying Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels in all five seasons.
He also notably appeared in blockbuster films Godzilla Vs. Kong and Angel Has Fallen and landed roles in popular TV shows including Fringe, Oz, Bosch, and Lost.
Fans have already started expressing their condolences after hearing of his sudden passing.
Slashfilm editor and writer Vanessa Armstrong shared that she recently spoke with him, tweeting, "Devastated by the news of Lance Reddick's death. I interviewed him yesterday, and he was charming and generous and kind. In complete shock."
"@lancereddick was such a wonderful voice in this world and I always enjoyed hearing his voice in DESTINY," another social media user posted. "This hurts a f--- ton. It hurts so damn much. RIP Lance Reddick."