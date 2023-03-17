'John Wick' Actor Lance Reddick Dead At 60, Looked Happy With His Dogs Days Before Sudden Passing

Lance Reddick, the actor widely known for his roles in The Wire and John Wick franchise, has died at the age of 60.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Reddick was found on the morning of March 17 at his Studio City home, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources said there doesn't appear to be any signs of foul play, but an autopsy will later confirm his cause of death.

It's speculated he died of "natural" causes.