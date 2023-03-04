Tom Sizemore Dead At 61 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm & Stroke
Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore passed away on Friday after suffering a brain aneurysm, which was brought on by a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tom's rep said the actor's family made the decision to end his life earlier today.
The rep said, "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (“Tom Sizemore”) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side."
As this outlet reported, Sizemore was rushed to the ICU around 2 AM on February 18 after he collapsed in his Los Angeles home. He remained in a coma in critical care until his death.
Sadly, the star's family was informed on Monday that he showed no signs of improvement, with doctors preparing his loved ones for the worst.
“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," his rep, Charles Lago, said at the time.
"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."
Sizemore's career was riddled with controversy as he had been in and out of trouble with the law for years. As recently as 2020, he was arrested for DUI and possession of narcotics.
At the time, Sizemore was pulled over by the Glendale Police Department for a traffic stop. They found drugs during a search of the vehicle.
Besides Saving Private Ryan, Sizemore also has supporting roles in Born on the Fourth of July, Natural Born Killers, Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor, and more. Sizemore also had a reoccurring stint in the 2017 revival television series Twin Peaks.
R.I.P.