Tom Sizemore Dead At 61 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm & Stroke

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore passed away on Friday after suffering a brain aneurysm, which was brought on by a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tom's rep said the actor's family made the decision to end his life earlier today.

The rep said, "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (“Tom Sizemore”) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side."