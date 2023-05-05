Popular TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at 46
The father who became popular on the social media platform TikTok tragically took his own life last week at the age of 46, RadarOnline.com has learned.
James “Bobby” Moudy reportedly had 360,000 followers on TikTok before he passed away on April 28.
According to a statement released by Moudy’s family, the 46-year-old father-of-three was “weighed down by financial pressures” leading up to his apparent suicide.
“It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy” his family announced on TikTok.
“Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend,” the continued. “On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs…But also weighed down by financial pressures.”
“His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”
Kaitlyn Moudy, the deceased’s oldest daughter, also posted a statement further confirming her father’s passing on April 28.
“On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father,” she wrote. “He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him.”
“He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you're hugging Louie tight for us,” Moudy’s daughter continued. “We're counting down the days until we see you again.”
According to TMZ, Moudy passed away at his home in Mississippi. The exact circumstances surrounding his suicide are currently unknown.
Besides his wife, Jennifer, and oldest daughter, Kaitlyn, Moudy also leaves behind his son, Max, and his younger daughter, Charleigh.
A close friend of the deceased has since launched a GoFundMe page for the Moudy family in an effort to raise $75,000.
“If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family tik tok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time,” a statement on the fundraising page reads.
“Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh in your prayers.”
Moudy reportedly became popular on TikTok after sharing daily videos of his life and family at their home in Mississippi.
His last video, posted one day before his passing, featured Moudy and his daughter Kaitlyn.