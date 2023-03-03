Comedian Louie Anderson Was Not Forced To Amend Will On ‘Deathbed,’ Longtime Manager Says After His Sister Sues Over 'Elder Abuse'

During his final years, Lisa said Louie started to act strange and even said he believed Ahmos was “stealing from him.”

Months later, during a call, Louie said he didn’t want Lisa to come see him. She said, “Louie spoke with long hesitations between his words and it appeared like he was being coached to say the words he was uttering. This was strange because earlier, Louie had wanted Lisa to come out and lie next to him on a new bed he wanted to purchase. Throughout his life, Louie and (I) had a special, loving bond and called each other every day, sometimes twice a day.”