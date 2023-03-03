Comedian Louie Anderson Was Not Forced To Amend Will On ‘Deathbed,’ Longtime Manager Says After His Sister Sues Over 'Elder Abuse'
Louie Anderson’s longtime manager and close friend has fired back at the late comedian’s sister's claims he forced the late entertainer to amend his trust on his deathbed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Louie’s longtime manager Ahmos Hassan has responded to the suit brought by Louie’s sister Lisa.
Last year, Lisa Anderson went to court accusing the comedian’s associates of changing the terms of his trust in the final days of his life.
Lisa said the original trust had Louie’s siblings being paid a higher percentage from his royalties.
Louie died in January 2022. He has no children.
Lisa filed the case against Louie’s manager Ahmos Hassan and his friend Abraham Geisness. The documents noted that at one point Abraham was Louie’s “lover.”
In court documents, Lisa said that Louie struggled with health issues for years. She said in 2013 he was diagnosed with lymphoma. In 2020, he suffered from prostate cancer.
During his final years, Lisa said Louie started to act strange and even said he believed Ahmos was “stealing from him.”
Months later, during a call, Louie said he didn’t want Lisa to come see him. She said, “Louie spoke with long hesitations between his words and it appeared like he was being coached to say the words he was uttering. This was strange because earlier, Louie had wanted Lisa to come out and lie next to him on a new bed he wanted to purchase. Throughout his life, Louie and (I) had a special, loving bond and called each other every day, sometimes twice a day.”
Lisa said in Louie’s final days he could barely see and did not recognize his two sisters. She said on January 12, 2022, four days before his death, Louie executed an amendment to his trust. Lisa believes a group of people, including Abraham and Ahmos, entered his hospital room and made him sign on his “deathbed.”
The amendment he signed reduced the amount Louie’s siblings received and increased the amount that Abraham and Ahmos were to inherit.
Lisa said the amendment should be invalid because Louie was not in the proper mental condition to sign the document.
Her petition also asked the court to hold the two men liable for “financial elder abuse.”
Now, Ahmos has asked the court to throw out the case. He said Louie was not forced to sign documents and claimed the comedian had asked for his trust to be amended himself.
The manager said the documents were prepared by a “sophisticated estate planning attorney” and a notary who determined Louie was in the right mind state.
Ahmos said since Louie’s death his sister has resorted to “slander and filed this baseless action, claiming that [Louie] was “forced to execute” the amended trust. He said the claims are meritless.
He said there is no evidence to back up her claims. Louie’s manager has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.