Jerry Lee Lewis' Son Evicted From Family's Ranch After Refusing To Vacate Property Following Dad's Death
The youngest son of the late Jerry Lee Lewis was evicted from the family’s Mississippi mega-ranch over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking ejection comes nearly five months after Jerry Lee’s death. As we reported, the legendary musician died on October 28, 2022, at 87 following a long battle with poor health.
According to Daily Mail, the late rock n’ roller’s youngest son – Jerry Lee Lewis III – and his two children were ordered to leave the property on Sunday.
The eviction came two months after he was served a lawsuit, ordering him and his family to vacate the Nesbit, Mississippi, property by March 5.
Even more shocking was the discovery that, despite buying the mega-ranch and living on it for nearly 50 years, the property never legally belonged to the late Jerry Lee. It's owned by the family of Jerry Lee’s late manager and brother-in-law, Cecil Harrelson.
Following Jerry Lee’s death in October, a feud began between the musician’s next of kin and Harrelson’s remaining family.
According to Harrelson’s family, Jerry Lee placed the multimillion-dollar property in Harrelson’s name via a life trust to protect the ranch from ever being repossessed as a result of the late Great Balls of Fire singer’s sometimes poor financial standing.
Harrelson’s family also claimed that Jerry Lee was “fine” with the ranch arrangement because it meant “the government or no f-----g w----s” could ever take the property from him.
“[Harrelson] did not in any way orchestrate placing the property in the life trust. He merely signed the prepared document as requested,” a rep for the Harrelson family said in a statement, refuting Jerry Lee III’s claim that the family “pulled a fast one” on his father.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The place where I grew up is no longer our home and our Dad's legacy,” Jerry Lee III wrote on Instagram on Tuesday shortly after being evicted from the 30-acre Lewis Ranch.
“It's now a property that will, unfortunately, be sold off without our input or decisions and contrary to my understanding of my father's wishes,” Jerry Lee’s 36-year-old son added.