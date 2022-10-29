'Keeping Him Locked Away From Reality': Jerry Lee Lewis Caught In Crossfire Of Bitter Family Feud Before Death At 87

Jerry Lee Lewis was caught in the middle of an explosive family feud in the years before his death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, having sued his son-in-law for $1 million for spreading lies that he was suffering from elder abuse at the hands of loved ones.

The Great Balls of Fire singer and his family had filed a lawsuit against his daughter Phoebe's husband, Ezekiel Loftin, over "untrue and outrageous" Facebook posts he shared in regard to Lewis.