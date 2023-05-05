Tom Sandoval's Cover Band Forced to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets After Struggling to Sell Seats
Tom Sandoval's affair scandal isn't just affecting his restaurants anymore. The 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star's cover band is now facing the fallout from its frontman's 7-month affair with Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Things have gotten so bad for Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras that they were forced to sell 2-for-1 tickets at their recent show in Long Island, N.Y.
Sandoval and his band members played at The Space at Westbury on Thursday night — but days before showtime, only half of the auditorium seats were sold.
The venue swiftly took action to get butts in the theater.
“Come see Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras May 4th,” an email obtained by Page Six sent by the venue on Tuesday read. “Bring a friend on us with our 2 for 1 ticket special.”
Tickets to see the cover band ranged from $42 to $70.
It's been almost two months since Scandoval broke when Ariana Madix found out her boyfriend of nine years had been locked in a love affair with one of her best friends and Pump Rules costar Leviss.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Madix discovered the betrayal after she found inappropriate footage of Raquel on Sandoval's phone after it fell out of his pocket while onstage.
Production had already stopped when the affair made headlines in March, but Bravo bosses decided to fire cameras back up to catch the aftermath. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the network launched an internal investigation this week after parts of the finale leaked online.
Sources connected to the situation told us that Bravo is "actively looking into the leak." Since the person released the wrong version, our insiders said the mistake "makes it easier to trace back to the culprit." RadarOnline.com was also told the leak forced Bravo to release the trailer earlier than production had planned.
The finale will air within the next few weeks, as will the several-part reunion — which was explosive, to say the least, with two costars nearly coming to blows on the set.