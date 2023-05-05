Tom Sandoval's Cover Band Forced to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets After Struggling to Sell Seats

Tom Sandoval's affair scandal isn't just affecting his restaurants anymore. The 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star's cover band is now facing the fallout from its frontman's 7-month affair with Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Things have gotten so bad for Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras that they were forced to sell 2-for-1 tickets at their recent show in Long Island, N.Y.