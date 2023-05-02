Bravo Launches Investigation Into 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Finale Leak: Close to Finding Culprit

Bravo isn't happy that parts of the Vanderpump Rules finale documenting the backlash from Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss leaked online, with well-connected insiders spilling to RadarOnline.com the network has launched an investigation to find the rat, and the source won't be hard to find.

Social media was set on fire Tuesday when a version of the Scandoval season finale made its rounds — and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Bravo is "actively looking into the leak." Since the person released the wrong version, our sources say the mistake "makes it easier to trace back to the culprit." We're also told the leak forced Bravo to release the trailer earlier than production had planned.