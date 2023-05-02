Your tip
Bravo Launches Investigation Into 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Finale Leak: Close to Finding Culprit

Source: Bravo
May 2 2023, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Bravo isn't happy that parts of the Vanderpump Rules finale documenting the backlash from Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss leaked online, with well-connected insiders spilling to RadarOnline.com the network has launched an investigation to find the rat, and the source won't be hard to find.

Social media was set on fire Tuesday when a version of the Scandoval season finale made its rounds — and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Bravo is "actively looking into the leak." Since the person released the wrong version, our sources say the mistake "makes it easier to trace back to the culprit." We're also told the leak forced Bravo to release the trailer earlier than production had planned.

bravo
Source: Bravo

The official trailer shows Ariana Madix's reaction during a heated conversation with her cheating boyfriend, Sandoval, about his mistress, her best friend, Raquel.

Ariana screams, "I don't give a f---- about Raquel," in what appears to be a blind rage as Sandoval defends his "friendship" with Leviss. She also heartbreakingly tells Tom, "I regret ever loving you."

While the trailers were almost identical, the leaked one failed to show Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute's highly-anticipated return. Kristen was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 when it was discovered she and Stassi Schroeder had taken racially insensitive actions toward costar Faith Stowers.

The Bravo-released trailer, which was posted hours after the leak, also showed Raquel laughing about the backlash with Sandoval. "This turned out so horribly wrong," she chuckled while shaking her head.

Another notable difference between the footage was a conversation between Raquel and her ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

ariana madix tom sandoval die vanderpump rules trailer raquel affair
Source: Bravo
"Are you and Sandoval an item now, Raquel?" James asks over the phone. "No," she answers.

While talking to a shocked Scheana Shay, Sandoval admits that he cheated with Raquel "one other time." Fans know it turned out to be at least a 7-month affair.

ariana madix eviscerated tom sandoval raquel leviss vanderpump reunion
Source: Mega; Bravo
Vanderpump Rules production picked back up after the scandal became public, despite the season already being filmed. The finale will air within the next few weeks, as will the several-part reunion — which was explosive, to say the least, with two costars nearly coming to blows on the set.

