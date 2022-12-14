Michigan Man Accused Of Placing Hidden Camera In Hospital Bathroom
A Michigan man was arrested after police say he hid a camera in the bathroom of a hospital, Radar has learned.
According to police, Jarod Joseph Havican hid a camera in a bathroom at UP Health System-Marquette, where he worked. Officers from the Marquette Police Department were contacted on Dec. 2 to investigate a hidden camera located in the hospital's bathroom.
After investigating, police identified Havican, 26, as the suspect. This week, the Marquette County Prosecutor's Office authorized a 14-count felony warrant for Havican's arrest. Included in the warrant are seven counts of computers-using to commit a crime and seven counts of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.
Police then arrested Havican on the charged and placed him in Marquette County Jail, where he remains with a $70,000 bond. The victims connected to the incident have been identified and notified of the circumstances.
Havican was arraigned on Dec. 13, and a probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.
“At UP Health System-Marquette, our top priority is the safety of our patients, employees, providers and visitors, and we take any allegation related to an employee very seriously,” it said. “We are aware of the arrest of an employee that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, and are cooperating with the local authorities investigating this matter," the hospital said in a statement to The Mining Journal.
“This individual is no longer employed by UP Health System. Due to confidentiality, we cannot provide any further information related to this situation or any employee matter.”