Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tyrese Gibson
Exclusive

Tyrese Gibson Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Damage to LA Rental

tyrese gibson lawsuit against home depotjpg
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 15 2023, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tyrese Gibson is facing new legal troubles over alleged damage to an Airbnb rental, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an LA-based woman named Tiffanique Webb has filed suit against the 2 Fast 2 Furious star for alleged property damage.

Article continues below advertisement

Her suit said there were "excessive alterations to property rented. Damages are in excess of the security deposit collected by the tenant's Airbnb agent."

The new legal trouble comes as Gibson recently filed a $1 million racial profiling claim against Home Depot stemming from a dispute at the checkout counter.

tyrese
Source: MEGA

Tyrese Gibson is the subject of property damage lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the lawsuit erupted when Gibson mysteriously decided to continue shopping for about 25 minutes after the hard-working cashier rang up the items he planned to purchase.

The baffled cashier was forced to cancel the purchase but then the Fast X star began gripping about the delay in the checkout. Gibson then claimed he felt uncomfortable when frustrated shoppers recognized him during the hubbub he apparently created.

tyrese
Source: MEGA

Gibson recently filed a $1 million lawsuit against Home Depot over the heated transaction with several employees.

Article continues below advertisement

Gibson then bolted from the store and ordered two of his assistants to finish the transaction with his credit card — setting off more drama inside the home improvement store.

When the cashier and manager got suspicious, they denied the transaction causing Gibson to lose it. He claimed he was being racially discriminated against.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

MORE ON:
Tyrese Gibson
tyrese
Source: MEGA

The actor claims he was racially profiled by Home Depot employees.

Article continues below advertisement

Gibson told TMZ he was "taking a stand against The Home Depot in defense of our own civil rights and the civil rights of all who have been subjected to discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling."

Home Depot denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has moved to dismiss the suit.

Earlier this year, the hard-headed Transformers star was ordered to pay nearly $650k to his ex-wife and her lawyer for another legal battle in Fulton County, Georgia.

Gibson claimed the amount was excessive and accused the judge of racial discrimination.

Article continues below advertisement
tyresegibson
Source: MEGA

The troubled actor was also forced to pay his ex-wife and her lawyer $650k by a Georgia judge.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.