Home Depot Fires Back at Tyrese Gibson's $1 Million Lawsuit with Security Footage, Retailer Says Video Disputes Racism Claims

Gibson claimed that in an attempt to escape the unwanted attention, he told the cashier he was going to wait in the parking lot while two helpers finished the transaction with his credit card. The actor alleged that the cashier agreed and understood what he was asking.

Gibson further claimed he accepted a FaceTime call from the cashier while in the parking lot as the helpers completed the checkout process. Home Depot, however, insisted that this was not the case.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.