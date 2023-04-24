Tyrese Vows 'the Truth is Coming Out' After Accusing Judge of Being Racist, Calling Ex-wife Samantha a 'b----'

Tyrese demanded the judge overseeing his divorce case with ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson be thrown off the bench, accusing him of being "racist" and allegedly using an expletive while referring to his former spouse.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Baby Boy actor took to social media with a message about Judge Kevin M. Farmer, claiming Farmer called Lee a "b----" in front of his Black attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, and others that were present in his private chambers.