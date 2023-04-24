Tyrese Vows 'the Truth is Coming Out' After Accusing Judge of Being Racist, Calling Ex-wife Samantha a 'b----'
Tyrese demanded the judge overseeing his divorce case with ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson be thrown off the bench, accusing him of being "racist" and allegedly using an expletive while referring to his former spouse.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Baby Boy actor took to social media with a message about Judge Kevin M. Farmer, claiming Farmer called Lee a "b----" in front of his Black attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, and others that were present in his private chambers.
Tyrese explained he and Samantha are no longer together and have their fair share of "issues" post-breakup, claiming he would never cross that line.
"But I have never referred to the mother of my child as a b----. To hear this man, this White man, on the bench, wearing a black robe, who is supposed to represent the law, to refer to my ex-wife and the mother of my child as a b----, why is he still on the stand?"
The Fast X actor called on others to take action by joining him outside at Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Tuesday at 9:30 AM for his next divorce hearing, blasting Farmer's conduct and professionalism.
In his caption via Instagram, Tyrese added, "We tried to get him thrown off the bench. They kept him on and not only THAT?? They just put him BACK ON MY CASE."
Back in August 2022, RadarOnline.com learned that Tyrese and Farmer were at odds after some of the Transformers star's testimony while discussing child support for the former couple's daughter.
The judge reportedly became upset after Tyrese was beginning to fire back at Samantha's attorney about his finances, threatening to hold the actor in contempt.
In the end, it was ruled he would pay $10,690/month in child support.
On Sunday, Tyrese shared another message sent to him from someone else claiming Farmer allegedly displayed racist behavior in front of them.
"The truth is coming out," Tyrese wrote in his caption.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Superior Court of Fulton County for comment.