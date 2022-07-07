Tyrese Goes Public With Zelie Timothy Split, Calls Ex 'Master Manipulator' Who Didn't Want To Marry Him

He concluded his series of Instagram posts about the subject with a video about poor communication in relationships, and how it's vital to listen to our partners.

"Man, I think my phone is listening to me when I pray … There is NO WAY that I just got off the phone with my mentor after seeing this post and I just got caved in … This is so raw and honest is amazing thank you," Tyrese wrote.

Meanwhile, Zelie has yet to address claims they split. However, she did share several quotes, one of which was about not getting too attached to the wrong people.