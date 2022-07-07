Late Actor James Caan Once Had Joe Pesci Beaten Up In 'Mafia Style Hit' Over Unpaid Hotel Bill

Actor James Caan, who died this week at 82 years old, once had Goodfellas star Joe Pesci beaten up over an unpaid hotel bill, Radar has learned.

In 1982, after Pesci stayed at a Miami hotel with Princess Diana’s lover Dodi Fayed, the late The Godfather star reportedly ordered a “mafia-style hit” on Pesci for skipping out on the $8,000 hotel bill.