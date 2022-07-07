'Godfather' Star James Caan Dead At 82

Caan's team released the devastating news about the star's death on his Twitter account.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the heartbreaking statement read.

Caan's longtime manager, Matt DelPiano, tells RadarOnline.com, "Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved. Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time."