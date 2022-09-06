'Couldn't Deny The Love I Feel': Tyrese & Zelie Timothy Reconcile After Dramatic Breakup, 'Master Manipulator' Claims

"I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator," he wrote within his caption.

"I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy," the Shame singer went on. "She's verified now and wasn't ready to be married. She still wanted to go BIG [and] live her best life."

At the time, Tyrese also shared a clip posted by DJ Envy, showing the broadcaster in front of a billboard in New York promoting the book he wrote with his wife titled Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.

"I'm in Buckhead holla at me but please come see me with my future WIFE … I am single now and hate this s--- everyday I hate it bro I hate it," the 2 Fast 2 Furious star wrote, stating that he was ready and open to "listen and learn."