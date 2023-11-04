Your tip
Vice President Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Helps Raise Over $7.8 Million for Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund

Nov. 4 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has taken to social media to raise funds for Gaza’s children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fundraiser, which has already amassed over $7.8 million, is being conducted by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization based in Kent, Ohio. Emhoff, who is Jewish herself, has launched the campaign on her personal Instagram account, where she boasts an impressive following of 315,000.

Ella Emhoff helped raise funds with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

The campaign, however, has sparked controversy due to its exclusive focus on Gaza's children without acknowledging the loss of innocent lives on the Israeli side.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered scores of Israeli children alongside 1,400 other innocent Israelis.

Critics argue that by supporting this fundraising initiative, Emhoff is giving a platform to an organization that may not ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Reacting to the news, New Jersey Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew expressed deep concern and found the initiative abhorrent.

As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Van Drew points out the high possibility of Hamas diverting the humanitarian cash once it reaches Gaza.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed since the military campaign began.

According to the New York Post, while Emhoff has personally not disclosed her donation amount, it remains unclear if she has made any contribution to the cause.

Previously, she has been clear in stating that she does not consider herself Jewish, choosing not to speak on behalf of Judaism or celebrate the faith.

Harris' stepdaughter, whose birth mother is film producer Kerstin Emhoff, is known for her modeling work and daring appearances at New York Fashion Week.

She shares a close relationship with her stepmother, Vice President Harris, who congratulated her on her graduation from Parsons in 2021, encouraging her to dream ambitiously.

The campaign has sparked controversy due to its exclusive focus on Gaza's children amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This fundraising campaign comes in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement to provide $100 million in humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, a decision that has been met with opposition from several prominent figures within the Republican Party.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum have all criticized the move.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed since the military campaign began, including children who died in three Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israel claimed that these bombings were aimed at eliminating Hamas terrorists.

