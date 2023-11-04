Vice President Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Helps Raise Over $7.8 Million for Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund

The campaign, however, has sparked controversy due to its exclusive focus on Gaza's children without acknowledging the loss of innocent lives on the Israeli side.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered scores of Israeli children alongside 1,400 other innocent Israelis.

Critics argue that by supporting this fundraising initiative, Emhoff is giving a platform to an organization that may not ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Reacting to the news, New Jersey Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew expressed deep concern and found the initiative abhorrent.

As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Van Drew points out the high possibility of Hamas diverting the humanitarian cash once it reaches Gaza.