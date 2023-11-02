Netanyahu Advisor Grilled Over Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Refugee Camps: 'How Many Civilians Have Been Killed?'
CNN star Kaitlan Collins grilled one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top advisors this week over a series of recent airstrikes against a Gaza refugee camp, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising confrontation took place on Wednesday night when senior Netanyahu advisor Mark Regev appeared on Collins’ show The Source to discuss the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.
Collins and Regev’s exchange came just hours after Israeli forces launched two airstrikes against the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But Regev refused to answer how many Palestinian civilians were killed in the devastating refugee camp airstrikes even though Collins asked him six different times in less than five minutes.
“Why did Israel strike again here?” the CNN host pressed. “And do you know how many civilians have been killed in this area as a result of these strikes yesterday and today?”
Although the senior Netanyahu advisor did not reveal how many Palestinian civilians were killed in the two airstrikes, he did explain that the attacks were organized to kill a “senior Hamas commander who was directly involved in the massacre of October 7.”
“But to the question of why did Israel strike a second time today, and do you have an estimate of how many civilians were killed as a result of these strikes yesterday and today?” Collins pressed further.
Collins then pressured Regev even further after the Israeli advisor admitted that he “can’t tell” how many innocent civilians were killed between Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Ok, but you’re not acknowledging how many,” she pushed. “I assume Israel does have an estimate of how many civilians were killed. I assume you have an estimate of how many civilians are there when you make a calculus on when to strike.”
“Tell me if that’s wrong,” she continued. “But when you decide on striking military targets, that you say are military targets but are also where civilians are – I mean, how many civilian deaths does Israel believe are acceptable in an air strike if it is a military target?”
- Caught on Camera: NBC News Reporter Richard Engel Forced to Take Cover From Rocket and Mortar Fire in Israel
- Caught on Camera: Whoopi Goldberg Panics as ABC News Reporter in Israel is Interrupted by Security Incident Mid-broadcast
- 'Shameful': Dan Abrams Slams MSNBC's 'Pathetic Refusal' to Call Hamas Terrorists After Gaza Attack
Regev once again refused to give a “precise number” regarding how many innocent Palestinians were killed, and he also once again emphasized the fact that Israel “hit a primary Hamas target.”
“We can’t give you a precise number, and I don’t want to give a number irresponsibly,” Regev said at the end of the CNN interview.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“I can say the following,” he continued. “Most of the civilians left that location before we struck. I’m not denying there are a few there. But we’ve hit a primary Hamas target.”
“We’ve taken out a Hamas leader. We’ve taken out many, many Hamas fighters. That was the goal of our operation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Netanyahu declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
More than 1,400 Israeli civilians were killed in the attack while roughly 200 more were kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health recently claimed that more than 8,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israel since the initial Hamas attack on October 7.