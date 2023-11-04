U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Urges Humanitarian Pause in Israel-Gaza Conflict as Palestinian Casualties Continue to Rise

According to Axios, Blinken believes such a pause will provide an opportunity to buy additional time to execute a potential ground invasion.

Sources familiar with the talks revealed that Blinken stressed the mounting domestic pressure facing President Joe Biden in light of the surging Palestinian casualties.

The Israeli strikes on Gaza were initiated after a series of Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people and the abduction of over 200 individuals.