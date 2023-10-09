'No More Tacos': Shane West's Tex-Mex Restaurant on The Sunset Strip Closes Without Warning After Two Years of Operation
Shane West's Tex-Mex restaurant in Los Angeles has shut its doors without warning, RadarOnline.com has learned. Customers were left hungry when they arrived at Justin Queso's in West Hollywood to discover its windows covered with brown paper and doors locked.
The actor, famous for starring alongside Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember and his stint on ER, co-owned the Mexican eatery, which opened shop on The Sunset Strip in the Spring of 2021.
Located at 8917 W. Sunset Boulevard, sources told WEHO TIMES that the restaurant's manager locked the doors for good on Tuesday, and the building has been sold. The 3,800-square-foot property is said to be in escrow.
Interestingly enough, none of the social media accounts linked to Justin Queso's has announced its closure. Just last month, the food establishment was hawking football season and advertising specials during games on its Instagram.
Its website is also up and running, failing to mention any news about the shutdown.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to West's rep for comment.
WEHO TIMES was tipped off by a reader, who sent the outlet a video showing the empty patio and glass windows all covered up. “No more tacos…," the person could be heard saying in the clip.
The 45-year-old star — whose real name is Shannon Bruce Snaith — revealed his excitement about the restaurant after it opened. West, originally from Louisiana, vowed to bring traditional Tex-Mex to Southern California.
Speaking to KTLA, West gushed about Justin Queso's menu and bar.
"We wanted to bring some real Tex-Mex to Los Angeles and to Hollywood and The Sunset Strip," he said in October 2021. "It's pretty fantastic."
When asked what he'd suggest first-time eaters to order, West said customers couldn't go wrong with the restaurant's tacos, queso — and, of course, margaritas.
The eatery had a full bar with a big tequila list. It also had craft beer, wine, and signature cocktails. West's restaurant had both indoor and outdoor seating, including a large back patio.