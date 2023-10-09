'No More Tacos': Shane West's Tex-Mex Restaurant on The Sunset Strip Closes Without Warning After Two Years of Operation

The actor, famous for starring alongside Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember and his stint on ER, co-owned the Mexican eatery, which opened shop on The Sunset Strip in the Spring of 2021.

Located at 8917 W. Sunset Boulevard, sources told WEHO TIMES that the restaurant's manager locked the doors for good on Tuesday, and the building has been sold. The 3,800-square-foot property is said to be in escrow.