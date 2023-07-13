'RHONY' Stars Not Welcome at Members-Only Club After Taylor Swift Photo Debacle: Source
The revamped Real Housewives of New York hasn't aired yet, but the ladies are already causing issues. Fancy Manhattan private club Casa Cipriani has booted the Season 14 cast members in a desperate attempt for the members-only club to restore its mojo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spill that the facility doesn't want to be known as a hangout for D-list reality stars but rather a getaway for the industry's most elite. While Casa Cipriani is trying to close its doors on RHONY newbies Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, the high-profile establishment is allegedly begging for Taylor Swift to come back and help bring it back the A-list society it was once known to keep.
"After Taylor was the target of forbidden filming inside the club, everything changed," dished a night crawler who frequents the membership club. "It's supposed to be a private, high-end establishment where the rich and famous are safe. They are begging her to return while at the same time making it clear the Real Housewives should hang out somewhere else."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cipriani for comment.
Casa Cipriani is desperately trying to tighten up its $4k-per-year membership after several of its paying patrons snuck snaps of Swift and her then-boyfriend, Matt Healy, at the pricey establishment, despite there being a strict no-photo policy.
After the pictures appeared online, the club sent out a stern warning to all its members — and revoked the culprits' memberships.
"At least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor," a source told Page Six in May. "There is a no-picture policy. Their membership was revoked."
Interestingly enough, one of the RHONY stars was just caught vomiting at a different establishment only six miles away from Cipriani.
Taank got sick at the Season 14 premiere party on Wednesday night and threw up “all over” the Rainbow Room. Eyewitnesses spilled all about the mess, revealing she fell ill and had to leave the party early.
“She did it right on the carpet,” one source told Page Six, claiming the fashion publicist threw up “another time, too.”
“She was holding her stomach and had her hand over her mouth,” the source added. “She then stopped and puked at the top of the stairs. … It seemed to be just liquid and was absorbed into the carpet pretty quickly.”
Season 14 of RHONY debuting its revamped cast premieres on Bravo Sunday at 9 PM ET.