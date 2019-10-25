Horror movies are among the highest grossing of any genre of film. According to Medium, spooky movies landed in third place, just behind adventure and action. Audiences adore being scared! There is something about watching characters confront terror from the safety of our couch — or at the cinema — that is utterly enticing. So, if one is going to spend hours delving into the chilling cinematic, what are the best horror movies to stream?

With tens of thousands of choices from the last 100 years of moviemaking, selecting the perfect film — whose fear factor goes to 11 — could have been as daunting a task as surviving a zombie apocalypse or getting safely out of a haunted house! Radar has narrowed the scope to 35 horror movies that are streaming on services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

These streaming scary movies run the gamut. There are long-honored classics and envelope-pushing fresh films that have featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood over the last several decades. Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and a bevy of other bodacious celebrities have starred in our most beloved horror hits. They all have something in common, which is their uncanny ability to raise our heart rates and drop our jaws in awe — all while entertaining us in the most terror-ific of ways.