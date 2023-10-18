Trump and Ivanka's Bond 'Severely Damaged' After Discovering Her Secret Friendship With Ex-Spy Christopher Steele

Trump is seeking damages from Orbis Business Intelligence for allegedly violating British data protection laws, while Steele's firm wants to have the case tossed.

Steele said he formed a bond with Ivanka that spanned for quite some time while making a witness statement as part of legal proceedings in London.

"I informed them that I had in fact had a friendship and professional relationship with Ivanka Trump … for several years," he claimed to have told the DOJ, according to The Times of London, which reported on his witness statement this week. "My understanding is that Ms Trump had not disclosed our relationship to her father."