Spotted: Ivanka Trump All Smiles With Husband Jared Kushner as Daddy Donald is Hit With Gag Order
Despite her father's legal woes, Ivanka Trump was all smiles when she was spotted enjoying a carefree day with family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka, 41, looked unbothered while father Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social over his $250 million fraud lawsuit, which led to the judge slapping him with a limited gag order after the ex-president took his attacks too far.
On Sunday, Ivanka stepped out and showed some leg as she took a stroll with husband Jared Kushner outside their Surfside, Florida, home. The couple's three children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph, also tagged along in the photos published by DailyMail.com.
Ivanka kept her look casual with a midi-length Reformation dress that featured a high slit up one side. She paired the dress with trendy white sneakers and an army green rain jacket.
Oversized sunglasses were no match for the former Trump Organization executive's smile, which she flashed throughout the outing as she held hands and talked with Kushner.
Days before Ivanka's carefree outing, Judge Arthur Engoron found her father and two adult brothers, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., liable of fraud. The ruling found that the Trump Organization repeatedly defrauded banks, insurers and others and as a result, Engoron ordered some of Trump's companies to be removed from his control.
While the couple watched their three children ride matching scooters on Sunday afternoon, Ivanka's father geared up for court the next day as the trial began to determine the amount of damages he owed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Ivanka Trump Seen Hand-in-Hand With Jared Kushner For the First Time Since Her Father's Recent Indictment
- Ivanka Trump Spotted Celebrating Rosh Hashanah With Jared Kushner Just Days After Being Sued For $250M By The State Of New York
- Ivanka Trump Lives It Up With DJ David Guetta on a Yacht in Spain as Dad Donald's Legal Woes Worsen Back Home
Donald was seemingly not handling the stress of his family's legal matters as well as Ivanka appeared to be.
On Monday, the first day of the trial in which Attorney General Letitia James sought $250 million in damages, the ex-president blasted the judge and prosecution.
Refusing to stay silent, Donald pivoted his brazen attacks to Engoron's principal law clerk, Allison R. Greenfield, which did not go over well with the Manhattan court.
The GOP frontrunner shared a screenshot of a tweet that featured a photo of Greenfield with Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, in which their relationship was questioned, on Truth Social.
"Schumer's girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!" Donald captioned the post, which also included a link to the law clerk's personal Instagram account, since set to private.
Trump doubled down by sending the post to supporters in an email titled, "Truth from President Donald J. Trump." When the court returned from lunch break on Tuesday afternoon, Engoron addressed the "disparaging" post.
Without specifically naming Donald, the judge said "one of the defendants" made a "disparaging, untrue and personally-identifying post" about a member of his staff. While Engoron ordered that the post be deleted, he noted that "millions of other recipients" viewed it in the email.
"Personal attacks on members of my court staff are not appropriate and I will not tolerate it under any circumstance," Engoron told the court as he issued a limited gag order that banned all parties from speaking or posting about members of his staff.
Engoron noted that he issued an off-the-record warning to counsel on Monday after Donald lashed out about the "sham" trial.