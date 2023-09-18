Exposed: Ivanka Trump Ventured to Hawaii as Daddy Donald Prepared to Be Arrested in Georgia

Ivanka joined CityServe International on the humanitarian mission, sporting an "Iva" name tag as she assisted residents ahead of a massive delivery.

Next week, a Boeing 747 filled with $1 million worth of supplies will be en route with ebikes, electric scooters, electronics, toys, dry foods, small appliances, ukuleles, and several pallets of Jockey clothing "all because of a Ivanka's connection," CityServe said.

The group distributed 250,000 prepackaged meals for displaced families, DailyMail.com reported. Roughly 6,000 residents remain in Maui hotels, while another 1,100 are in Airbnb rentals. Maui's cleanup is estimated to cost upwards of $5.5 billion and will take years to complete.