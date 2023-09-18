Exposed: Ivanka Trump Ventured to Hawaii as Daddy Donald Prepared to Be Arrested in Georgia
Ivanka Trump secretly ventured to Hawaii to help the devastated community of Maui shortly before her father, Donald, was arrested in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former first daughter took a trip to help locals a few weeks ago, distributing food, water, local produce, gift cards, and other critical supplies following the deadly wildfires.
Ivanka joined CityServe International on the humanitarian mission, sporting an "Iva" name tag as she assisted residents ahead of a massive delivery.
Next week, a Boeing 747 filled with $1 million worth of supplies will be en route with ebikes, electric scooters, electronics, toys, dry foods, small appliances, ukuleles, and several pallets of Jockey clothing "all because of a Ivanka's connection," CityServe said.
The group distributed 250,000 prepackaged meals for displaced families, DailyMail.com reported. Roughly 6,000 residents remain in Maui hotels, while another 1,100 are in Airbnb rentals. Maui's cleanup is estimated to cost upwards of $5.5 billion and will take years to complete.
The former first daughter made her trip to Hawaii around the time her father voluntarily surrendered for arrest at the Fulton County Jail on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Trump was fingerprinted and took a mugshot, opting for a "defiant" pose according to CNN reporter Alayna Treene.
The 2024 hopeful is currently facing charges in four separate criminal cases.
As for his case in Georgia, he is facing 13 separate counts, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts, for which he pleaded not guilty.
Ivanka has been supporting her father's bid for reelection although she is not campaigning for him, instead focusing her efforts on charity work and raising her three kids with husband Jared Kushner.
Insiders said that another Trump daughter is now gearing up for a more prominent role in the spotlight.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that "Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," an insider alleged of Trump's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples.