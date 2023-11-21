Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Was Working Bikini Contest at Dad's Restaurant Shortly Before DUI Arrest: Report
Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, was working a bikini contest at his father’s Hogan’s Hangout restaurant mere hours before he was arrested for driving under the influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Nick, 33, was arrested early Saturday morning in Clearwater, Florida, footage from the Friday night event at his father’s restaurant surfaced online.
According to a video obtained by TMZ, Hulk’s son was seen partying behind a DJ booth, playing music, and introducing several of the bikini contest winners.
While Nick served as the MC and DJ for the night’s event, his WWE legend father was seen working as a judge for the contest.
Hulk also announced that the restaurant was giving out free shots and, even though it is unclear whether Nick partook in the free booze compliments of Hogan’s Hangout, the 33-year-old Hogan was later pulled over and arrested after failing a field sobriety test.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nick was arrested by Clearwater police shortly after 1 AM on Saturday morning.
Nick Hogan – born Nicholas Bollea – was handcuffed after a Clearwater police officer allegedly smelled booze on his breath, according to the police report obtained exclusively by this outlet.
The report also indicated that the 33-year-old “performed poorly on the field sobriety test."
Hulk’s son reportedly sped past three stationary patrol cars working on a separate traffic incident, and Nick’s 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck was recorded going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.
“[The officer] used his department issued flashlight in an attempt to signal the said vehicle to move over,” the report stated. “However, the said vehicle did not vacate the median and did not reduce speed by 20 MPH under the posted speed limit.”
The police report also noted that Nick’s eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy” and that he showed signs of “impairment.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Nick’s DUI arrest on Saturday morning was not the first time the WWE legend’s son ran into trouble with the law due to his actions behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Nick, then only 17 years old, was arrested again in 2007 following a single-car crash that left his teenage pal, marine John Graziano, paralyzed.
Hulk’s son pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was ordered to serve eight months in county jail followed by five years of probation.
Graziano’s family later sued both Nick and Hulk Hogan over the incident. The Hogans reportedly paid $1.5 million to settle the case.
“After everything I’ve been through, I am finally getting my life together,” Nick told this outlet in 2010. “I am able to move forward and start over.”