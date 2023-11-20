Hulk Hogan's Son Smelled Like Booze and Was Speeding When He Was Arrested for Second DUI: Police Report

Hulk Hogan’s son was arrested in Florida for DUI after he carelessly zoomed past three stationary patrol cars working on a separate traffic incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nicholas Bollea, who goes by Nick Hogan, was handcuffed after a Clearwater police officer allegedly smelled booze on his breath, according to the police report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com. The report also indicated the 33-year-old “performed poorly on the field sobriety test."

This is not the first time the WWE legend’s son has run into trouble with the law.