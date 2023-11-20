Hulk Hogan's Son Smelled Like Booze and Was Speeding When He Was Arrested for Second DUI: Police Report
Hulk Hogan’s son was arrested in Florida for DUI after he carelessly zoomed past three stationary patrol cars working on a separate traffic incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nicholas Bollea, who goes by Nick Hogan, was handcuffed after a Clearwater police officer allegedly smelled booze on his breath, according to the police report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com. The report also indicated the 33-year-old “performed poorly on the field sobriety test."
This is not the first time the WWE legend’s son has run into trouble with the law.
Back in 2007, the then 17-year-old was involved in a single-car crash that left his teen pal John Graziano paralyzed. Bollea pled no contest to the reckless driving shortly after and served eight months in the county jail, followed by five-year probation.
In 2010, Bollea exclusively told RadarOnline.com he's learned his lesson.
“After everything I’ve been through, I am finally getting my life together,” he told RadarOnline.com. “I am able to move forward and start over.”
But 13 years later, the booze-challenged Bollea proved the opposite.
The arrest occurred shortly after 1 AM on November 18 when a group of patrol officers were at a traffic stop on the left turn lane of the intersection. Even though they had their emergency lights activated, Bollea’s 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck didn't slow down.
“(The officer) used his department issued flashlight in an attempt to signal the said vehicle to move over,” the report stated. “However, the said vehicle did not vacate the median and did not reduce speed by 20 mph under the posted speed limit.”
Another officer at the scene clocked Bollea's vehicle going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.
Aside from the boozy breath, Bollea’s eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy,” and he showed signs of “impairment,” the report read.
Bollea’s Instagram page showed he was partying at his dad’s popular bar, Hogan’s Hangout, which featured a bikini contest before the traffic arrest, TMZ reported. Bollea was cut loose on a $500 bond hours later.
Graziano’s family eventually sued Bollea and his famous muscle-bound father who paid $1.5 million to settle the case, according to the TV station WFLA.com.
Bollea did not return phone messages left by this outlet.