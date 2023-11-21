Nicole Kidman's Inner Circle Concerned for Actress' Health After Gaunt Red Carpet Appearance: Report
Scrawny Nicole Kidman's wraithlike appearance reportedly has friends concerned for the Oscar-winning actress whose down to a shocking 105 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After the Big Little Lies star, 56, appeared alongside husband Keith Urban at last month's CMA Awards, Hollywood insiders were taken aback by her gaunt appearance and claimed they could count her ribs protruding from her revealing gown.
Insiders dished to the National Enquirer the Bombshell babe has lost more than 20 pounds in recent months and has little meat left on her 5-foot-11-inch frame.
Diet and nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fisher reportedly told the outlet, "The ideal weight for a woman her height is either 140 or 150 pounds. She's dangerous under that threshold."
Even the actress' close friends were reportedly startled by her frail new look, which she showed off at the CMA awards in a black cut-out evening gown, which drew attention to the actress' abs.
"She's so skinny her bones are sticking out — and her limbs look like they could snap in a strong breeze!" one worried pal told the outlet. "She's lost so much weight she looks like she should be hospitalized."
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin reviewed images of the pin-thin performer and cautioned Kidman may be setting herself up for serious health conditions.
"She has virtually no fat under her skin," Mirkin told the outlet. "Her body fat must be around 8 percent. Normal is greater than 19 percent."
"She is in grave danger of developing osteoporosis, which results in brittle bones that can shatter from the slightest contact."
Sources spilled that the Moulin Rouge star, who's recently suffered a string of box office flops, is allegedly chasing weight loss in a misguided mission to compete with younger stars — such as X-Men's Jennifer Lawrence and Barbie's Margot Robbie.
"Nicole is terrified her time has passed," an insider said. "But she's convinced losing more weight will only make herself look better!"
However, sources say Kidman's appearance has triggered concerns among her inner circle — including 56-year-old country hunk Urban.
"Keith is freaking out," an insider confides. "He sees her wasting away and has warned she needs to take better care of herself — but it all seems to be falling on deaf ears!"
"She doesn't see any risk," the insider added.