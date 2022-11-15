'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 55-year-old actress showed off her pipes in the 2001 musical Moulin Rogue! and has sung a handful of casual duets with Keith, but an insider says she's "hesitant" to launch a music career.
"She feels it would be more like a moonlighting from acting than something she would really dedicate herself to doing," the insider spilled.
But "Keith tells Nicole it would be a waste not to explore her singing talent."
But Keith, also 55, is offering to write and produce Nicole's album. "Keith's recorded duets with Carrie Underwood and Pink, but says Nicole is his favorite duet partner," the source continued, adding, "He tells Nicole she'll be kicking herself for not trying."
Nicole said "I do" to Keith in 2006, just five years after divorcing Scientologist Tom Cruise. Despite ending their decade-long marriage in 2001, Nicole and Tom's relationship still manages to grab headlines.
Most recently, the Big Little Lies actress added to the allure surrounding her failed marriage when she went off on a reporter.
Tom Cruise's Ex-Wife Persuaded By Scientology To Let Him Date Future Spouse Nicole Kidman
But her relationship with Tom isn't the only one in the public eye. Despite their happy persona, RadarOnline.com learned it's not all rainbows and butterflies for Nicole and Keith.
Insiders claim the couple fight over everything, including the country singer's love affair with cosmetic procedures.
"Keith's got a break in his schedule; he's off now for the rest of the year, except for one gig in mid-November," a source revealed in 2019. "He wants to take a break pumping his face full of fillers."
According to the pal, Keith wanted Nicole to get on board, but she wasn't having it.
"He wants Nicole to ease up, too, but she's horrified by the suggestion," the source said at the time. Despite the Botox blowup, Nicole and Kieth have managed to stay married.
The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary over the summer.