Tom Cruise's Ex-Wife Persuaded By Scientology To Let Him Date Future Spouse Nicole Kidman, Ex-Church Leader Claims

A former Scientologist detailed the enormous importance of Tom Cruise to the church in a bombshell one-on-one chat with Megyn Kelly following the publication of his new memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

During the interview, RadarOnline.com learned that Mike Rinder told Kelly that Cruise's first wife, actress Mimi Rogers, was persuaded by higher-ups to let the actor consider romancing soon-to-be superstar Kidman when they were still together.