Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Looking To Adopt Another Baby At 55: Sources
Nicole Kidman plans on becoming a new mom at 55, with insiders claiming the actress and her country-singing husband, Keith Urban, are directing their legal team to get the adoption gears grinding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Nicole has had pregnancy and fertility problems in the past that kept her family smaller than she had hoped for," revealed a friend, who noted the star longed to have up to 10 kids.
Nicole and Keith, also 55, have enjoyed seeing their two children — daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12 — grow into young ladies and a pal said the Oscar winner dreams of having more rugrats racing around their home once again.
"Nicole found she and Keith got so wrapped up in raising the kids, she put the idea of adopting out of her head," dished the insider. "But now that the girls are becoming more independent, she sees it's time they really work on bringing another child into their home — and all the happiness that would bring to the family!"
Kidman and her first husband, Tom Cruise, 60, adopted two children, but Nicole has little contact today with their adult kids — son, Connor, and daughter, Isabella.
She also suffered an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage while married to the Mission: Impossible maverick.
And while she successful gave birth to Sunday in 2008, Kidman had to seek surrogacy for Faith two years later. But Nicole is getting help in her quest to adopt, friends revealed.
She gets plenty of loving advice from celebrity pal Charlize Theron, a two-time adoptive mother to girls Jackson and August.
"Nicole sees how wonderful Charlize is with her two adopted daughters and how they've made this glorious bond as a family," a source stated. "It's been an inspiration to Nicole, and she believes she's still young enough and has the energy for another baby."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kidman and Urban's reps for comment.
Expanding the family might be just what the doctor ordered. As this outlet reported, insiders claim Urban's "deflated" that his Las Vegas residency has been overshadowed by the success of rival Garth Brooks' Sin City show.
"Keith thought he would be the musical star of the desert next year, but now it's going to be like 'Well, Garth is sold out, we could just go see Keith,'" a friend said last month.
Urban had already told People that he was wary about doing a residency.
"I need freneticism and unpredictability, and I need a certain energy. When we finally went and did the residency at the end of 2019, I loved it and I was transformed," Urban shared, adding that this time around he will be performing his hits and new material.
The 13-time CMA winner is set to rock the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.