'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
The TLC personality divorced first wife Meri in 2014 so he could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage. Since then, Robyn has been his only legal wife.
Kody was spiritually married to his other now-exes, Janelle and Christine.
After no shortage of relationship drama, Christine was first to call it quits. Viewers watched the turmoil reach an all-time high during season 17 of the series, as it was filmed during their split in 2021.
His breakups with Janelle and Meri were later confirmed in the three-part Sister Wives: One on One special following months of speculation they were headed to splitsville.
Insiders claimed that Christine, Janelle, and Meri are now considering their options when it comes to getting back "what they feel is rightfully theirs."
"Like the money they gave Robyn so she could have that nice $900K house," said one source. The trio is also trying to find a legal loophole, according to the insiders, to get Kody to pony up for spousal support.
"They think he's been holding out and lining his own pockets," alleged the insider. "They don't trust him."
In recent months, the reality TV polygamist has been calling out his exes and revealing his stance on where their romances went wrong, denying he was ever wed to Meri and calling Christine a "game player."
"From the time we were married [there was] manipulation. Pouting. Temper tantrums. Just behavior things," he claimed about Christine while she vented about being in a loveless marriage.
With 18 kids between them, a source claimed that "everyone's taking sides."
RadarOnline.com can confirm there has yet to be an update on season 18 as fans speculate whether it will follow the Brown family after their breakup drama.