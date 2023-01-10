'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

The TLC personality divorced first wife Meri in 2014 so he could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage. Since then, Robyn has been his only legal wife.

Kody was spiritually married to his other now-exes, Janelle and Christine.

After no shortage of relationship drama, Christine was first to call it quits. Viewers watched the turmoil reach an all-time high during season 17 of the series, as it was filmed during their split in 2021.