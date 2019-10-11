Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not Permanent! Kody Brown’s Wife Meri Renting New Arizona Home Amid Marital Issues The ‘Sister Wives’ star has been on various trips recently without her husband.

While Kody Brown’s third wife Christine and fourth wife Robyn have bought homes in Flagstaff, first spouse Meri continues to refuse to put down roots in Arizona! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Meri is renting a new home in the state.

The home Meri was renting in Flagstaff since August 29, 2018 was put on the market for $870,000 on July 1, 2019.

According to online records, she is now renting a new home in Flagstaff. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home was listed for rent on May 11, 2019 for $4,500. The listing was removed exactly a month later for the same price.

While Meri continues to rent, her fellow sister wives have made the move more permanent.

Christine and Kody bought a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home for $520,000 before the big move.

Although Robyn rented a home at first, she then bought 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house for a whopping $925,000 in August 2019.

Janelle is the only other sister wife to rent, as she pays $2,850 a month for a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home.

As Radar readers know, the Brown family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in August 2018. They just sold their final of four homes after a year on the market with multiple price cuts.

The Browns spent $820,000 on land to be split into four parcels in June 2018, Radar reported.

On the show, Kody discussed building a mega home where all four wives would have their own sections with a common area. The plan was kept from the wives, who were against living in the same house.

As Radar broke, the family has yet to build on the land they purchased as of May 2019 and continue to live in separate homes.

Meri continuing to rent could be a sign of more marital issues for her and Kody. Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more!