Reality Check! ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown ‘Struggling With Plural Marriage’ The TV personality admits he’s ‘cynical’ about his spouses’ newly formed bond.

Kody Brown’s polygamous marriage is in shambles, according to the Sister Wives star.

The reality star’s wives have been getting along and he isn’t fond of their close bond.

In a teaser clip obtained by UsWeekly, Kody, 51, is complaining about the difficulties of maintaining their plural family.

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot of pleasure to me when I’d see my wives goofing off and playing and having fun together,” Kody confessed as the cameras panned to a scene of the wives making snow angels together.

“I just don’t see plural marriage in the same light that I used to. I’m struggling with plural marriage and I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with their conflict. We’re at a stage in our lives now where were far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

The reality star admitted that he is “cynical” though he knows he probably shouldn’t be, adding he believes his wives are beginning to side with each other when making important decisions.

“We did an entire discussion about one home and I think there’s a tendency, especially with my presentation of this one house idea, where there’s sort of a loyalty bond that they get with each there,” he said in the clip. “It’s me or them. [For example,] ‘Well, my sister wife doesn’t like this one house idea, so I’m gonna side with her instead of my husband.’”

Kody isn’t the only one struggling to live in the plural family.

As UsWeekly exclusively reported, Meri’s neighbors attempted to bully her out of her rental home because of the unconventional family dynamic.

Despite disclosing their situation, however, the owner of the rental admitted she was second guessing her decision to let them stay in the home.

