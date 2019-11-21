Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Back On? Meri Brown Reveals Life Change After Reuniting With Husband Kody

Back On? Meri Brown Reveals Life Change After Reuniting With Husband Kody

Back On? Meri Brown Reveals Life Change After Reuniting With Husband Kody The ‘Sister Wives’ star hasn’t been spotted with her spouse in nearly a year.

Have Kody and Meri Brown overcome their marital issues? After snubbing her husband from social media for nearly a year, the two reunited in a rare photo together. Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sister Wives star is telling all on her life change!

Third wife Christine shocked when she posted a photo with fellow sister wives Meri and Janelle at TGIF Fridays.

Janelle commented on the rare photo, “It was fun to just sit with you guys away from the distractions.”

Christine then posted another photo, this time including fourth wife Robyn

“Look!! We have to wear appropriate clothing for dinner tonight,” the caption read. “So excited for fine dining! #dinnerwithoutkids.”

Soon after, Christine posted a third photo of all the wives with husband Kody at dinner.

“We feel blessed to be able to embrace our plural family in public,” she wrote. “So grateful for open mindedness.”

This is the first time Meri has been spotted in a photo with Kody since January 2019.

As Radar readers know, the two have struggled with marital issues in recent years that seem to have escalated after the most recent season aired.

Fans even speculated Meri was moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, where the family currently resides.

But the photos didn’t only signal that Kody and Meri may have worked through their relationship issues, as the wives also appeared to be feuding in recent months.

Robyn was noticeably absent from family gatherings over the summer. Meri and Christine also seemed to ignore each other while on a cruise for their job.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to go inside Meri’s issues with Kody and the other sister wives!