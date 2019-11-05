Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Sister Wives’ Split! Meri's Travels Mark ‘The Beginning’ Of Her Separation From Kody Brown treated his first wife ‘like crap,’ family member Kristyn Decker says.

Meri Brown is constantly traveling and hanging out with friends amid her marital issues with Kody. Third wife Christine’s aunt, who left polygamy, revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that Meri’s recent behavior could be a sign that she’s close to leaving her husband and fellow sister wives.

Kristyn Decker is author of Fifty Years in Polygamy: Big Secrets and Little White Lies. Her parents were in a polygamous marriage and she was involved in one herself.

After 33 years of marriage, she left her husband. She told Radar that Meri’s newfound independence is reminiscent to when she was taking her first steps to leave her own marriage.

“That’s the beginning of her leaving,” Kristyn told Radar. “That’s what I did. I had to start taking care of me. I started going to plays, parties and movies, I would find friends.”

As Radar readers know, Kody and Meri’s marriage hit a rough patch when he divorced her to marry fourth wife Robyn in 2014. He ended their legal marriage to adopt Robyn’s children from a previous relationship.

Meri then got involved in a catfish scandal where she fell in love with a man online who was actually a woman. The cheating scandal continued to cause issues in their marriage.

On the most recent season, she opened up about their marital troubles years after the scandal.

“It’s hard to be here and work on these relationships in the family,” she said. “I’m looking in from the outside. I don’t feel like I have a husband and wife relationship.”

The family feared throughout the season that Meri would leave.

Although they claimed they are working on their marriage, Meri hasn’t posted a photo with Kody since January 2019.

Instead, she has been posting photos of friends during her many trips. Meri, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona with the family, has traveled with friends to Florida, Utah, Portland and other locations.

She even visited her daughter Mariah and future daughter-in-law Audrey in Chicago without Kody.

Kristyn said she has considered driving to Meri’s bed and breakfast to speak with her, but fears she would be “shunned.”

Kristyn has appeared on Sister Wives in the past. She is currently estranged from Christine and the family because she has spoken out against polygamy.

